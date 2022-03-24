New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is a beauty, and everyone agrees with that. The actress who recently tied the knot with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has begun with her work. Katrina is an active social media user and often leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans with pictures and videos. Though the actress did not share any pictures this time, her fanpage has shared an unseen picture of Kat, and it has taken the internet by storm.

Recently, Katrina Kaif's fans page took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture of Katrina dancing with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and father-in-law Sham Kaushal. The picture appears to be from Katrina and Vicky's wedding. In the picture, all three people Katrina, Suzanne Turquotte, and Sham Kaushal can be seen dancing their hearts out. While Katrina can be seen in a golden dress and has heena on her hands and wedding chooda on her wrists, Kat's mother can be seen in a beige Indian attire. Katrina's father-in-law Sham Kaushal dazzled in a Black tux.

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture gave a glimpse of Katrina's picture-perfect moment from her Mehndi ceremony. The one where Katrina and her father-in-law Sham Kaushal could be seen dancing together. Katrina captioned the post: "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar."

Swipe to take a look at the post:

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan. Making a public announcement about their wedding, the duo shared a bunch of adorable pictures on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Take a look here:

On Katrina's professional front, the actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will now be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina also has Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen