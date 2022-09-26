Katrina Kaif Grooves To Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Arabic Kuthu’ In Viral Video | Watch

Katrina Kaif, who recently celebrated 20 years in the film industry, has been a fan-favorite throughout her career. The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star never leaves an opportunity to leave her fans stunned and amazed, be it for her looks or dance moves.

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif attended a school event in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. The school reportedly belongs to Katrina’s mother, Suzzane Turquotte. Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media where the actor was seen grooving to chartbusters from the local language and left her fans in awe of their favorite superstar.

In one such clip, Katrina could be seen grooving to Thalapathy Vijay’s chartbuster song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from his film ‘Beast’. The song, which also featured Pooja Hegde, became a raging success after its hookstep became viral on social media.

Watch video:

Several users took to social media to react to the viral video. One user wrote, “Bollywood star #KatrinaKaif grooves to the most popular song in Tamil Nadu this year, #ArabicKuthu, at Mountain View School in Usilampatti. #Beast.” Another wrote, “We can't get over this cuteness #KatrinaKaif with #MountainViewSchool children yesterday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2021-action film, ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar. The film also featured special appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and became the biggest hit of the post-pandemic era in Bollywood.

The diva is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, ‘Merry Christmas’, in which she stars opposite south superstar Vijay Sethupati. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and is eyeing a release date of December 23, 2022.

Katrina Kaif recently wrapped up shooting for her horror-comedy film, ‘Phone Bhoot’, where she stars alongside Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The three stars were seen recently on Karan Johar’s controversial talk show, ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ and made for a fun trio. The film is slated to release October 7, 2022.