Katrina Kaif Gives Autumn Fashion Inspo In Multi-Colour Sweater | See Pic

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in the film industry. Apart from her stellar performance in the films, the actress is known for her beauty and charm. She posts some stellar pictures on social media and her fans are always love-struck by her photos.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Morning" and added tea and flower emoticons.

The actress looks stunning in a multi-coloured sweatshirt and olive green pants. She kept her makeup natural and also kept her hair open.

She recently attended the Filmfare award ceremony and wore a stunning green sheer saree at the event. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "About last night".

She also shared stunning pictures in a casual white tee and blue denim dungaree. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Musings".

One person commented, "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!" Another wrote, "you are looking beautiful".

She is also working on her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot', which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She posted a fun video with her co-stars and wrote, "Back with my (phone bhoot) boys".

To this, Siddhant hilariously wrote, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye. Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai".

Meanwhile, Katrina will return for the Tiger franchise along with Salman Khan. On the occasion of 10 years of the first Tiger film, Katrina announced the release date of Tiger 3. She wrote, "#10YearsOfEKThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya’s journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Moreover, Katrina is expected to make an appearance on the chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. She hinted about her appearance and shared some stunning pics as well. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "Anyone for Koffee ?? "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will star in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'. The movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and it will release on November 4, 2022. She will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa next year, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.