New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married now!. The couple got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Jaipur on Thursday. While no inside pictures or footages are available as of now, it has been reported by multiple sources that Katrina adorned a Red Sabyasachi Lehenga while Vicky was donned ivory and gold Sherwani.

Let us tell you that, the wedding festivities of Katrina and Vicky's wedding started on December 7 with Sangeet and Mehndi and Haldi was done on December 9. While the D-day that is today, they tied the knot to finally get off their married life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

According to Etimes reports, "Katrina arrived at the mandap flaunting a stunning Sabyasachi creation, in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers. Both the bride and groom were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap that was constructed in the premises of the fort."

"A special white horse from Sawai Madhopur was arranged for the groom as he arrived at the mandap. Bands played in the background as Vicky performed the pre-wedding rituals."

According to India Today, after tying the knot today, Vicky and Katrina will throw a grand reception at Six Senses Barwara Fort.

According to IANS, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has been planned by the high profile wedding planners Shaadi Squad, going by an invite for the guests. The invite reads, "We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore... We request you to please leave your phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events... Regards Shaadi Squad"





Several celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and others were on the wedding guest list of Vickat.









Posted By: Ashita Singh