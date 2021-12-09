New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married now!. The couple got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Jaipur on Thursday. While no inside pictures or footages are available as of now, it has been reported by multiple sources that Katrina adorned a Red Sabyasachi Lehenga while Vicky was donned ivory and gold Sherwani.
Let us tell you that, the wedding festivities of Katrina and Vicky's wedding started on December 7 with Sangeet and Mehndi and Haldi was done on December 9. While the D-day that is today, they tied the knot to finally get off their married life.
According to Etimes reports, "Katrina arrived at the mandap flaunting a stunning Sabyasachi creation, in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers. Both the bride and groom were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap that was constructed in the premises of the fort."
Posted By: Ashita Singh