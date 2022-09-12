Katrina Kaif's Flawless Pictures Will Take Away Your Monday Blues | See Here

Katrina Kaif has a huge fan following all over the country and her fans love her for her amazing performances in the films. However, fans love Katrina for her beauty, charm and elegance and never fail to give major fashion goals. She is also active on social media and shares some beautiful pictures as well. She recently posted a picture in which she looks flawless.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "#mondaymood" with a flower emoticon.

Katrina wore a simple black tee in the pictures and can be seen flaunting her flawless skin. She also kept her makeup look natural. As soon as Katrina posted the pictures, her fans spammed the comment section with heart emoticons. One fan wrote, "You are a goddess".

Earlier, she posted a picture in a multi-coloured sweatshirt and olive green pants. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Morning" and added tea and flower emoticons.

At the Filmfare Award ceremony, Katrina wore a stunning green sheer saree. She wrote in the caption, "About last night".

Earlier, she posted beautiful pictures in a casual white tee and blue denim dungaree. Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, "Musings".

Katrina will be back for the Tiger franchise, which also stars Salman Khan. On the occasion of 10 years of the first Tiger film, Katrina announced the release date of Tiger 3. She wrote, "#10YearsOfEKThaTiger A decade of Tiger and Zoya’s journey! And it continues in #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

She recently appeared in Koffee With Karan with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She wore a stunning black and white wrap dress and sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "Anyone for Koffee ?? "

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa next year, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will star in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' and it will release on November 4, 2022. She is also working on her film 'Merry Christmas', which also stars Vijay Sethupati.