Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a close-knit ceremony with only their family and close friends in attendance on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. Rumours were doing rounds that the couple jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon directly after landing in Mumbai from Jaipur. Well, now it seems the rumours were right a few moments ago, the newly-wed actress shared an alluring picture on her social media handle showing off her Mehendi-laden hands.

Taking to her Instagram, Katrina Kaif gave a closer look of her Mehendi to her ardent fans. Seeing the image, one can say that the actress is sitting at the seashore as crystal clear water and sand can be seen in the backdrop. The actress captioned the image with a red heart emoticon.

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded her comment section with fire and heart emoticons. However, there were some who tried searching Vicky Kaushal's name in the Mehendi design. One of the users wrote, "Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai mehendi mein." Another commented, "My hopeless romantic self is trying to find Vicky's name on her hand," while another expressed his emotions of being failed to find the actor's name, a user wrote, "Not me zooming and finding his name."

On Friday, Katrina prepared 'halwa' for Vicky and his family as a part of the 'Chaunka Chadhana' ritual, and her darling husband was off all praises by calling it 'Best Ever Halwa'.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Vicky has returned to the sets of Dinesh Vijan's untitled, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie from his car, and captioned the image with a few emoticons.

Coming back to Katrina, on the work front, she will be resuming Tiger 3's shooting in January 2022. She will be jetting off to Delhi with Salman Khan for 10 days shooting schedule.

