Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif every now and then makes headlines either for her movies or for her sartorial choices. Although, Katrina Kaif's fashion sense is the goal for many, the same fashion sense of the Tiger 3 actress has sparked rumours of Pregnancy! Yes, you read that right. The recently married actress on Monday was spotted at the airport adoring a pretty peach kurta-palazzo pants with a summary dupatta and guess what?

As she was heading out of the airport, paps clicked her and now a video of the same has surfaced on social media and fans have gone crazy. Netizens by looking at Katrina's get up and little slow-paced walk have now started if the actress is pregnant! Many netizens are asking if Katrina Kaif is expecting her first child with her husband Vicky Kushal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One user wrote, “She looks pregnant! Oh my god!" Another user commented, “Mommy to be soon! Can’t wait to see Katrina’s child."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot in an intimate and hush-hush wedding at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, the newly married couple recently got back from their lavish vacations on the islands and both of them made sure to keep fans updated with their hot pictures. The two never miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media platforms.

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif had prepared breakfast for her hubby, Vicky. She shared a plate of mouth-watering scrambled eggs on Instagram and captioned it, “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me”.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting her next Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film will be get released on Eid next year. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu respectively. Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas.

Posted By: Ashita Singh