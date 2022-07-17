Katrina Kaif Enjoys Her 'Birthday Wala Din' With Vicky Kaushal, Ileana D'Cruz And Friends | See Pics

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in the Maldives with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal and other family members and friends. The actress has shared a glimpse of the fun she had on her birthday and can be seen having a gala time with her loved ones. Katrina posted a bunch of pictures from her beachside birthday bash and looks absolutely beautiful.

Sharing some fun pictures, Katrina wrote, "Birthday wala din".

Katrina along with her sister Isabelle, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal, Ileana D'crouz, Sharvari Wagh and Angira Dhar can be seen posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also posted a beautiful picture of Katrina on Instagram. He wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!".

Ileana also shared a selfie with the group. Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina and filmmaker Anand Tiwari can be seen posing for a selfie. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, "Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it was a huge box office success and was the first film to release in theatres in the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, she will be seen in a horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot', along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie will release on November 4, 2022. She will also star in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will release in theatres on April 21, 2023, and it will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Katrina has also started filming for Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak. Meanwhile, she will be seen in the much-awaited Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.