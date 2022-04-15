New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Bollywood's love birds Alia and Ranbir tied the nuptial knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married at RK's Vastu residency and later in the evening shared a bunch of adorable pictures on social media. As Alia shared all the captivating pictures, several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar wished the newlyweds on their special journey.

Alia shared dreamy pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor from the fairytale wedding. Even Ranbir's ex-girlfriends, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, also took to the comment section and wished the couple. Katrina, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, wrote, "Congratulations to both of u. All the love and happiness (sic)." On the other hand, Deepika, who is married to Ranveer Singh, commented, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light, and laughter," along with a heart emoticon.

Deepika also shared a great bond with Alia, and the two couples - Alia-Ranbir and Deepika Ranveer, are good friends.

Meanwhile, yesterday entire India was eagerly waiting for Alia to drop pictures from her dreamy wedding. Later in the evening, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of adorable pictures with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Apart from pictures, the couple made a grand appearance in front of the media and one moment which stole everyone's heart from the grand entry was when Ranbir carried Alia in his arms to take her inside the house.

Among those who came in were Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor. From Alia's side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar, industrialist Akash Ambani, and wife Shloka Ambani were also in attendance.

