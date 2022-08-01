Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Diva For Photoshoot, Shares BTS Video | Watch

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood and is loved by her fans because of her charm, beauty and stellar performances in the films. She was in the Maldives recently with her husband Vicky Kaushal, friends and family to celebrate her birthday. Now, Katrina is back in Mumbai and has immediately started working on her upcoming projects. She shared a behind the scenes from a photoshoot recently and the actress looks absolutely stunning.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, "A little posing and the necessary hair flick".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

After coming back from her vacation, Katrina also shared a picture from her gym. She wrote, "Back to the gymmmmmmmmm". The pictures seem like from her pilates session with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The duo can be seen sitting in a fabric, which is hanging from the ceiling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She has also started shooting for her film 'Merry Christmas'. Sharing the pictures with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupati, Katrina wrote, "Work in progress #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan @actorvijaysethupathi".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The actress announced her film in 2021. She wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox". The movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor.

Katrina will star in Phone Bhoot, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The movie will release on November 4, 2022. Moreover, she will be seen in Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will star in a girls' road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.