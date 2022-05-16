New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's a happy wala birthday for Vicky Kaushal as he is celebrating his special day with his lady love Katrina Kaif in New York. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Monday took to her Instagram and shared mushy pics of Vicky Kaushal with her and wished her love on his special day. In the pictures, the couple looked happy and deeply in love as Katrina credits Vicky for making everything better.

In the pictures, Vicky had his arms wrapped around Katrina, the other one saw the birthday boy kissing his wife. Kat looked gorgeous in a printed white shirt with the same printed inner while the birthday boy kept it casual in an all-blue full-sleeved sweatshirt and a cap.

"New York Wala Birthday. My ❤️ Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER," she wrote on Instagram.

Soon after Katrina shared the bday post for her husband, Vicky cheekily replied to her post and wrote 'Shaadishuda wala bday'. The duo is currently in New York having a gala time. The two are spending the time after and regularly updating fans with new photos.

Earlier, today Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal and father had also taken their social accounts to wish the Birthday Boy. Sunny shared a pic and wrote, "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan ♥️@vickykaushal09." While Sham Kaushal, wishing his puttar on his special occasion, the action director wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha.”

Talking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the two got married on December 9 in Six Senses Fort of Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina Kaif recently finished Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and will be also seen in Phone Booth, Jee Le Zara and others while the Birthday Boy just shoot his next with Laxman Utekar and will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh