Katrina Kaif Celebrates Sister Isabelle’s Birthday, Drops Pictures From Party | See Here

Katrina Kaif made sure to wish her sister Isabelle Kaif her 32nd birthday, where the 'Tiger' actress was seen throwing a birthday bash for her sweet sister. Katrina Kaif chose a happy photo for the occasion from the celebrations, filled with balloons where the Kaif sisters were seen posing together giving major sister goals.

In the shared photo, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif can be seen standing next to each other and smiling at the camera. With black and yellow balloons in the background, a Happy Birthday banner was also attached to the wall, making the backdrop beautiful.

Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a printed dress, while Isabelle Kaif wore a sleeveless black bodycon dress. Both the actresses kept their hair down, where Katrina Kaif added a small caption stating, "It's iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday."

Isabelle Kaif's brother-in-law and actor Vicky Kaushal also wished her sister-in-law and took to his Instagram, where he posted a beautiful picture of Isabelle Kaif and wrote, "Happy Birthday Issy, Wishing You A Year Full Of Love, Laughter, And Good Health."

Vicky Kaushal wishing Isabelle Kaif on her birthday (Image Credits:@vickykaushal09/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. With an intimate fall attended by close friends and family members, the couple shared tons of inside photos from the ceremony, which were stunning and adorable.

Following the wedding, Isabelle Kaif welcomed Vicky Kaushal into their family with open arms, where she stated, "Yesterday, I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever."

Isabelle Kaif marked her Bollywood debut last year with the dance drama 'Time To Dance', where she starred alongside actor Sooraj Pancholi. The film was a huge disaster at the box office.

According to a Hindustan Times, Isabelle Kaif had stated the advice she got from her elder sister Katrina Kaif. She stated, "Just focus on my work, keep my head down. It also came from different people, anyone who has been in the film industry. They give similar advice. My sister was one of those people who gave me that."