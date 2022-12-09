Katrina Kaif Calls Vicky Kaushal Her ‘Ray Of Light’ In A Mushy Post Marking Their First Wedding Anniversary

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in a private ceremony in Jaipur last year, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 8, 2022. To mark the occasion, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to share an unseen picture from their wedding, along with pictures from their current vacation in the hills.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina Kaif wrote, “My Ray of Light, Happy One Year ……..” Take a look at the mushy pictures of the duo:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently out of Mumbai to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The ‘Phone Bhoot’ star posted three images in her Instagram post.

In the first picture, the Bollywood star shared an unseen picture from their wedding anniversary. In the second photo, Katrina Kaif wore a red sweater and gazed into the camera, while Vicky Kaushal looked somewhere else. In the third slide, Katrina Kaif posted a video of husband Vicky dancing by a bonfire while the diva giggled while recording the video.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated for a few years before tying the knot last year in December. The duo hosted a private ceremony for their close friends and family in Jaipur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 8.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have both been busy with their shooting schedules. While Katrina is currently shooting for director Sriram Raghvan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ along with Vijay Sethupati, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next release, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

Also starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ will be released directly on OTT next week. The film has been helmed by Shashank Khaitaan and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Vicky Kaushal is also busy shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film’s title has not been locked yet.