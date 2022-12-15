Katrina Kaif Blushes When Paparazzi Calls Her 'Bhabi Ji'; Watch Her Reaction

Katrina Kaif could not keep from blushing as the paparazzi greeted her as "bhabhi ji" at the screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal's movie Govinda Naam Mera in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The actress made a grand entry wearing a floral bodycon dress. As she struck a pose for the cameras before entering the venue, a photographer quipped, "Bhabhi ji, idhar dekho (look here)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The paparazzo's comment left Katrina blushing, causing her to dash off. Now, a video of the same has gone viral on social media and fans are in awe of Katrina.

One user wrote, "The supremely good-looking Katrina." Another user wrote, "Who made that bhabhi ji comment?" "Aww, Katrina is blushing," wrote a third user.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently. Admirers and close allies of the couple inundated social media platforms with sweet and adorable messages for the pair.

Taking a break from their hectic schedules, the two enjoyed a break in a hill station. Taking to her Instagram, Katrina even posted a few pictures from their amazing vacation.

Here are the posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The duo tied the knot in an extravagant but intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities were attended by some celebrity guests including director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and actress Sharvari Wagh.

On their anniversary, the couple shared some adorable unseen photos from their wedding on their respective social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. She was last seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, Vicky's Govinda Naam Mera is slate for release on December 16 on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Vicky also has Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan in his kitty.