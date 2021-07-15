As Katrina Kaif is set to ring in her 38th birthday on July 16, here we are with a list of top style goals the actress started. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood heartthrob Katrina Kaif is one of the most gorgeous and successful actresses of her era. She debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2003 with 'Boom' and is still managing to rule a million hearts with her beauty and fashion.

Although her acting skills have always been under the radar of the critics but she proved her mark in that too with her films like 'Namaste London', 'Rajneeti', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and many more. However, not just her acting, the actress is best known for setting some major fashion trends among masses through her films.

Yes, as Katrina Kaif is set to ring in her 38th birthday on July 16, here we are with a list of top style goals the actress started. Take a look

Katrina's saree in Singh is Kinng

Be it college farewell or a marriage function, a lot of women right from the age of 20s to 40s were spotted in a similar black net saree which Katrina wore in Singh is Kinng. The saree was such a big hit that years after the release of the film's song 'Teri Ore' in 2008, the particular outfit is still in demand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑩 𝑶 𝑳 𝑳 𝒀 𝑾 𝑶 𝑶 𝑫 👑 (@bollyaetbaar)

Katrina's red-hair look from New York and Fitoor

It's very rare to see main stream Hindi film actresses to be experimenting with their hair. And Katrina did it with flying colours. Well, while most of her contemporaries were playing safe with brown and black highlights, Kat went a step ahead by flaunting red coloured hair in films like 'New York and 'Fitoor' which immediately became a hit among fans and a lot of women started going for the red streaks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Go Watch Fitoor ❤️ (@katrina.kaiffc)

Katrina's belly dancing in Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan

Before Nora Fatehi and other actresses shot to fame for their famous belly dancing skills. Katrina aced the art on Bollywood's big screen way before. Yes, with her hit item number Sheila Ki Jawani from the film Tees Maar Khan, the actress proved her ground in belly dance. Later many belly dancing tracks got superhit featuring Katrina like 'Mashallah' from Ek Tha Tiger, 'Afghan Jalebi' from Phantom and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💗Bollywood💗 (@_bollywood.dil)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal