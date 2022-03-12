New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Katrina kaif is been making headlines ever since she tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal. The actress has a bunch of exciting projects in her pipeline. Recently, Katrina was seen in the teaser of her upcoming film, 'Tiger 3', with Salman Khan and now she has kickstarted the shooting of the Sriram Raghavan directorial, 'Merry Christmas'. She informed her fans about the shoot through her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture from the sets of the film, which also features Vijay Sethupathy. In the picture, a clapboard of the film was seen with a vinyl record player beside it. Wishing Katrina good luck, Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia also commented on the post and wrote, "Good luck, K!" and added a heart emoji beside it.

Apart from industry celebs, fans also commented on Katrina’s post and wished her good luck for her upcoming film. Kat’s fans also dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

A while ago, Katrina took to her Instagram account and informed her fans that she will soon be starring in Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I've always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. I. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix"

Katrina will share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for the first. The movie is scheduled to hit the theaters next year in winter.

While talking about Katrina's other projects, then the actress will feature in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'. The movie will hit the big screen on Eid next year. The film will be released in three languages -- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

