Katrina Kaif As 'Rapper Katie-Kay' Vibes With Siddhant And Ishaan In BTS Video | Watch

Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' has created a lot of buzz even before its trailer release. The makers have shared many fun behind the scene footage of the star cast. In the videos, the team of Phone Bhoot can be seen having a gala time while filming their scenes. On the occasion of Katrina's birthday, her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have Katrina's video in which she can be seen rapping.

Sharing the video, Siddhant wrote, "Vibe Hai Vibe Hai! Harrrrrrrd! Give it up for the birthday girl! Katie-Kay! @katrinakaif".

Ishaan also shared the video and also promoted her makeup brand 'Kay Beauty'. He wrote, "Happy birthday Kattie Kay. We kinda sorta made you a rapper, now it’s time to launch your Kay beauty products exclusively for ghosts -Bhootni Kay."

Meanwhile, the new poster of Phone Bhoot was released on Friday. The movie has also got a new release date. Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "Ringing in with an UPDATE. #PhoneBhoot will now release on 4th November at cinemas near you."

The first look of the character was unveiled in June 2022. Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot will release in theatres on November 4, 2022. The movie will clash with Arjun Kapoor's film 'Kuttyey'. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and produced by Excel Entertainment. It was also reported that Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan were supposed to film a song with 100 background dancers. But the shoot got delayed due to the rise in Covid cases in the city.

On the work front, Katrina will star in Tiger 3, along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. She will also star in Merry Christmas. Meanwhile, Ishaan will star in Pippa. Siddhant will be seen in Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.