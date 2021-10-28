New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif is one of the most diplomatic actresses in B-town and in many of her interviews you will barely find her answering the controversial questions directly. Meanwhile, these days people are showing her with quite a few personal questions as her rumoured dating life with Vicky Kaushal is under the radar of fans and media.

If speculations are to be believed the duo are in love with each other and are all set to paint the town red. As per the rumours the two are even set to tie the knot in December! Yes, you read that right! But don't be so happy reading this piece of news because the actress has a totally different story to tell.

Katrina, who is busy promoting her film Sooryavanshi these days, was in an interview with Bollywoodlife.com. She was asked a question regarding her marriage and the date to which she replied saying “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has also maintained silence about his alleged relationship with Kat.

However, there was a report by ETimes saying that they might get married in November or December this year. That's not all, a source close to the portal even revealed that Katrina and Vicky's wedding attires will be made by Sabyasachi.

The source was quoted saying, “The wedding will take place in November-December." The source further added, "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal