New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot and get married tomorrow, December 9, at the Six Senses resort fort Barwara, in Jaipur. Ahead of the Hush-Hush wedding, a photo of their invitation card has been leaked on the internet which is getting crazily viral among the fans.

Amid all the secrecy about the wedding and its preparations, this wedding invitation card has attracted many fans. The invitation in pink with floral borders reads, "Sham and Veena Kaushal request the pleasure of your company at the wedding ceremony of his beloved son Vicky with Katrina Kaif, daughter of Mohammed Kaif and Suzanne Turquotte."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's name is written with golden on the card in a comparatively larger font. As per the text, it has been speculated that the card was distributed by Vicky Kaushal's family.

View this post on Instagram

All about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi ceremony:

According to reports, 20 kilos of henna powder was brought in from Sojat and 400 packets were made of the grand Mehendi of Katrina Kaif. As per reports of India Today, "Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's families planned to celebrate the Mehendi ceremony together like one big family. Our groom, Vicky, comes from a loving Punjabi family. Hence, all his uncles, aunts, siblings, cousins, and other relatives are excited about having a great time together. On the other hand, bride Katrina’s family, including her mom, sisters and brother, and some close friends will be part of the joint celebration."

According to a report in News18, local Rajasthani delicacies such as Daal Baati Churma, live chaat, dahi Bhalla, gol gappa and kachori have been arranged for the guests at the wedding.Many guests including Manj Musik his wife Nindy Kaur and DJ Chetas with Hardy Sandhu and Aastha Gill were spotted arriving for the wedding in Jaipur.

