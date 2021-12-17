New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actors and newlyweds Katrina kaif and Vicky Kaushal are hitting the headlines ever since their wedding news surfaced on the internet. The couple tied the knot on December 09 in Rajasthan. Though the couple has been dating for the last three years, they have never shared the screen space together for a project. However, now it seems that the duo have got plenty of great joint offers after their wedding.

According to a report in ETimes, the newlyweds have signed a new project together and will soon appear in the commercial. An industry source had a conversation with ETimes and revealed, “Vicky and Katrina have apparently been offered a health product and will be shooting for it very soon." The source also revealed that the duo have signed for another project with a luxury brand.

This is not for the first time that celebrities will be seen together sharing the screen space after getting hitched. Before this, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also appeared in a few commercials since they tied the knot, and the pairing has been adored by the fans. Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are yet to tie the knot have also appeared in commercials together.

Now this time VicKat is ready to share the screen space. The duo tied the knot at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple hosted private wedding festivities, which started on December 07. After getting hitched, the couple has been teasing their fans with adorable wedding photos.

On December 14, the couple returned from their said honeymoon and was spotted at Mumbai Airport in co-ordinated outfits. Now the couple will soon be celebrating Christmas as their first festival as a married couple.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen