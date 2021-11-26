New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's rumoured wedding has become the talk of the tinsel town. And as December is nearing, fans are going berserk to grab every ounce of information doing around their favourite couple. Earlier, reports were rife that the couple would tie the knot in December but were not sure when. So here we are with detailed information regarding their wedding festivities, including sangeet and Mehendi.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the duo will exchange vows on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The report further read that Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies will take place on December 7 and 8, respectively.

Currently, Katrina and Vicky's teams are busy booking the air tickets for all the guests, including their families. 200 guests are expected to attend the wedding and the preparation for the same is in full swing.

The couple will be a Sabyasachi Bride and Groom. However, at other ceremonies such as Mehendi, Katrina will wear Abu Jani's dress, on Sangeet, Manish Malhotra's dress and on Reception, she will adorn Gucci's dress.

Well, if all the reports turn out to be true then, it's going to be a dreamy wedding, and their fans cant wait to see them together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Vicky both are busy shooting for their upcoming film. The former was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3 also starring Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

Talking about Vicky, he was recently seen in a biographical historical drama, Sardar Udham. Next, he has several films in his kitty, such as Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv