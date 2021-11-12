New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are hitting the headlines ever since the rumours of their Roka ceremony went viral. Now a new report is doing rounds that the couple is all set to tie the knot early next month, December, in Rajasthan, with only their family and close friends in attendance.

As per a report in INS, the couple has booked one of the lavish forts for their D-day and its Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding celebrations will take place from December 7 to December 12. However, a formal announcement is yet to be made by the couple.

Also, several event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Several companies are being hired for different events. Representatives of these event companies are searching for rooms in different hotels in Sawai Madhopur.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky has also started preparing for the wedding, and as per a report, the bride is expected to adorn ace designer Sabhyasachi's dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On Tuesday, a 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort to take stock of the situation. According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding. They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi ceremony organised and so on. However, the wedding programs are yet to be announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, both Katrina and Vicky are busy shooting for their upcoming projects. The actress was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-universe Sooryavanshi. Next, she will be seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Also, she has Tiger's third instalment, co-starring Salman Khan.

Talking about Vicky, he was last seen in Sardar Udham, which received good reviews from the audience. Next, he will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family, Mr. Lele and Sam Bahadur.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv