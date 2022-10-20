Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Make For A Glam Duo At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 Bash | See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made for a stylish duo as they arrived together at filmmaker Ramesh taurani’s Diwali 2022 party on Wednesday night. The newlyweds walked the red carpet of the event together and were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi.

Looking stunning in a red ethnic attire, Katrina Kaif looked beautiful as ever. Husband Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a navy blue kurta which he paired with a Nehru jacket. The duo looked much in love as they joked around at the party.

See pictures:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushalo tied the knot last year after dating for a few years. The two got married in a grand yet private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. The wedding was attended by their close family and friends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal was on a winning spree at the recently held award shows. The ‘Sanju’ star won several awards for his performance in the Amazon Prime Video film ‘Sardar Udham’.

Vicky will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Vicky will also star in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh and will release sometime next year.

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie will release in theaters in November. Katrina will also star in Vijay Sethupati starrer ‘Merry Christmas’. Helmed by Sriram Raghvan, the movie will release sometime next year.

Katrina Kaif will pair up with his ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ co-star Salman Khan for the third installment in the blockbuster film franchise, the ‘Tiger’ series. The movie will release on Diwali 2023.