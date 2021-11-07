New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the next most loved couple of B-town. Ever since the actor professed his love for the Sooryavanshi actress on Koffee With Karan, their fans have been crushing on them and wishing to see them together. However, no such rumour turned out to be true.

Now, speculations are rife that the duo had a hush-hush roka ceremony on the eve of Diwali at director Kabir Khan's home in Mumbai. As per a report in ETimes, a source close to the couple revealed, "Vicky and Katrina opted to travel in different cars to avoid the paparazzi and media attention."

The source further added that the ceremony was an intimate affair with only Vicky and Katrina's family, including Isabelle and mother Suzanne, in attendance.

For unversed, Kabir and Katrina have worked in multiple blockbuster films, and due to this, he is one of the closest to the actress. He was willing to play the host and decorated the house beautifully with flowers and lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

This is not the first time the news of their roka is going viral. However, back then, Katrina and Vicky debunked the rumours. Now, a few days ago, a news was doing rounds that the couple is going to have an intimate wedding ceremony in December at Six Senses Fort resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Well, the couple has chosen to stay tight-lipped on this matter. So fans have to wait for December for the news to get confirmed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Next, she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of Tiger.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham. He will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family and Mr. Lele.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv