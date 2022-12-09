Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Anniversary Special: 7 Times The Couple Gave Us Major Relationship Goals

If there is one Bollywood celebrity couple we can't get enough of, it is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. From having a secret love affair to the dreamiest marriage of all, the couple has given us relationship goals in the past year.

The couple marked their first anniversary today whereas last year, the duo broke the internet with their wedding pictures. Tying the knot at Six Sense Fort Barwara, the dynamic duo married each other in an intimate affair.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif brought two worlds together with Vicky being the Punjabi Munda in the house, whereas Katrina has always been quiet and poised about herself. As one says opposites attract, and the two are often captured dropping adorable comments and captions for each other on Instagram. With each other's heartfelt snaps on Instagram, here are a few cute moments of the two that we adore the most.

The 'It' Couple In Town

If anyone knows how to make a style statement at an event, it is this dynamic duo. Often breaking the internet with their poised and stylish pictures at glamorous parties, the two complement each other very gracefully. Vicky and Katrina captured the hearts of many when they attended the birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar in absolute style.

One City At A Time

The duo is often captured taking strolls in the streets of New York and London as they are Katrina Kaif's favorite cities in the world. Filling Instagram with cute and lovely pictures of both, the couple was captured exploring the cities hand-in-hand.

Christmas Cuddles

As December is all about Christmas vibes and holidays, the best version of the vacation is to stay with your family and cuddle around. Giving major Christmas vibes in the house, Katrina and Vicky celebrated their Christmas time with a warm hug in front of the Christmas tree bringing the best collection of pictures of them both as Christmas present to us.

Family Photos

From celebrating Holi to Mother's day with their families, the whole Kaushal family with their new 'bahu' celebrated their Holi gracefully. Sharing adorable pictures from their gallery with their family, the duo has always kept their parents and siblings as their priority in life.

Dance Partner

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are known in Bollywood for their sizzling dance moves. The duo is famous for their dance number individually over the years and as a couple Katrina and Vicky stole their fans' hearts. Sharing their wedding images, one can observe their chemistry and style together while grooving which made people go gaga and obsessed.

Beachy Vacations

Kat and Vicky know to spend their quality time together in style. From dropping heartfelt and chill vibes at undisclosed beach destinations to spending beach times on Katrina Kaif's birthday with friends and family, the couple also gave us major #holidaygoals.

A Wedding To Remember

The high anticipation and excitement amongst their fans last year shook the internet as the first looks of their wedding came to light. Happen to witness Katrina Kaif in a red Sabyasachi ensemble to Vicky's regal groom attire, the duo explained the meaning of perfection.

You're My Valentine

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stole millions of hearts as they dropped their Valentine's Day picture captured in a heartfelt selfie. The duo was looking cute and giving major couple goals where the 'Raazi' actor mentioned in the caption, "With you, every day is a day of love!"

From Kat's Dulhan avatar, to Vicky's birthday celebrations, the duo has become a symbol of love, affection and style in the B-town industry, attracting the hearts of many.