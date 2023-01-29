Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt Spotted Outside Zoya Akhtar’s House; ‘Jee Le Zara’ Finally Happening? Watch

Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were spotted outside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's house in Mumbai on Saturday. The two queens of Bollywood paved their way out of Zoya Akhtar's residence into their respective cars as they waved at the paparazzi on location.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be soon seen sharing the screen in 'Jee Le Zara' written and produced by Zoya Akhtar, which will be directed by actor Farhan Akhtar. The film also features Priyanka Chopra as one of the leads and is touted to be a girl's trip film.

Keeping their evening fit casual and comfortable, Katrina Kaif was spotted wearing a white top with a military green printed jacket and blue jeans, while Alia Bhatt wore an all-black outfit where she made a tight bun and waved at the paparazzi on her way out.

The announcement of 'Jee Le Zara' was made in August 2021, where Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra were revealed to be the lead of the film taking a girl's road trip. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, who will be returning as a director after a decade as his last directorial film was 'Don 2.' The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment and will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

As the news was broken on the internet regarding this film, fans were eager to see these three leading ladies of the Bollywood industry work together for the first time. However, all three actresses have earlier worked with Zoya Akhtar.

Speaking to PTI about the process of the film, Priyanka Chopra revealed that it is her idea to bring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif on board as she wanted to do a Hindi film with them.

Talking about Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, whereas Katrina Kaif was last seen in 'Bhoot Police' alongside Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani' whereas Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' and in the popular YRF franchise 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan.