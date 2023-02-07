Katrina Kaif Advised Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Make THIS Important Decision For Their Wedding: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot on February 7 in a lavish ceremony in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo’s wedding will be a royal affair and will have only 150 guests, including close friends and family.

Though many guests from Bollywood including Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar will also be attending the wedding, Sid-Kiara’s wedding will be a close-knit affair. The Shershah couple’s decision to have a wedding in a royal fort was reportedly suggested by close friend, Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif shares a close bond with Sidharth Malhotra and it was her who suggested her Baar Baar Dekho co-star to go the royal way for his wedding with Kiara Advani.

“Katrina shared her experience of getting married to Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses Palace. The wedding of the couple was fixed before they both made an appearance at Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, but after the show, Vicky and Katrina had a good chat and that's how they both asked Sidharth to go royal way for his wedding,” a report in Bollywood Life cited a source close to Sid and Kiara as saying.

The pre-wedding festivities of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani began on Sunday, February 5. The guests were seen arriving in Jaisalmer, including Kiara’s childhood friends Isha and Akash Ambani.

The haldi ceremony of Sid and Kiara will be held today in Suryagarh palace, followed by a Punjabi-styled wedding ceremony. The couple will also be hosting a reception party for their friends present at the venue today.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s sangeet ceremony took place on Monday night and included special performances from their families. Kiara’s brother Mishaal penned a special song for the soon-to-be married couple. Kiara Advani’s family also gave performance on a mix of Bollywood songs including Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, Rang Saari and Ranjha.