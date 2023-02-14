Katrina Kaif Admits To Checking Her Partner’s Phone, Adds ‘I Cried During Diwali Parties In The Bathroom ’ | Watch

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif recently sat down to celebrate Galentine’s Day with her friends from the industry, Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli. The ladies spent some Major Gal time and played the game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ to answer several interesting questions.

In a video posted by the official Instagram handle of Katrina Kaif’s makeup brand Kay By Katrina, Katrina, Mini and Karishma were seen playing the game and eating a spoonful of cake every time they made a confession. The caption of the video read, “Join us to witness @KatrinaKaif @Karishmakohli and @MiniMathur play ‘Never Have I Ever’. Major Gal time! 💕 Beans will be spilled, secrets will be out & friendships will be celebrated.”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina)

In the first question, Katrina Kaif answered if she has ever gone through her partner’s phone. To this, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star admitted to doing so. Her close friend Mini Mathur was quick to say “Vicky change your password”.

Katrina Kaif further said, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.”

She goes on to eat a spoonful of cake along with her answer. Mini Mathur says she won’t do it again but doesn't eat the cake.

Katrina Kaif further admitted to having faked an injury while working on a film. “I made an excuse of hurting my foot just at the time of filming for New York,” the actor said.

The Bollywood star also admitted that she has cried in public bathrooms, in ‘a few Diwali parties.’

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot. The actor will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, is slated for release on Diwali 2023.