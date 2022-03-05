New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is back with a bang! The 'Ludo' actress announced that she will soon be featuring in Netflix's new film titled 'Kathal' alongside Anant Joshi. Kathal will mark the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also written the script of the film along with veteran writer Ashok Mishra. The project went on floors earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram account, Sanya informed her fans about the upcoming project as she shared a one-minute clip. In the clip, Sanya can be seen giving a glimpse of her character as a police officer. The movie is going to be a dramedy, and the plot of this female-centric movie is around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (kathals) go missing and a young police officer named Mahima (Sanya) is behind the case in order to prove herself.

Sharing the clip, Sanya wrote, "Laapta k̶a̶t̶il̶ kathal ki talaash jaari hai! Kahi aapne unhe dekha? Dhoondhne aa rahe hai hum, Inspector Mahima . Kathal, Coming soon on Netflix! #KathalOnNetflix"

The movie is produced by Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Achin Jain, Shobha Kapoor. Besides, Nachiket Pantvaidya and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh are serving as co-producers of the film.

"The writers and imagineers behind Kathal roped us into its magical world from day one (& page one) and we can't wait for it to come to life for everyone to enjoy! Kathal, like the fruit itself, will leave you with a sweet feeling that we'll cherish in the coming times and we are so excited for everyone to see Sanya in a completely new avatar in this unconventional story," Guneet, CEO Sikhya Entertainment was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adding to this, Ruchikaa, Executive Vice President at Balaji Telefilms said that the film is a "quirky tale set in heartland India and toplined by the talented Sanya Malhotra. Debutant director-writer Yashowardhan's take on this 'bizarre' true story is full of humour and introspection."

Sanya was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and has also appeared in films like Ludo, Pagglait among others.

