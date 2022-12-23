Kate Middleton 'Hurt' By Prince Harry After Netflix Docuseries 'Harry And Meghan': Report

Kate Middleton and Prince Williams' response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan was revealed in a recent report.

Harry and Meghan discussed the Prince and Princess of Wales on many occasions throughout the two-part installment which released in the beginning of this month.

Apparently, Kate is 'hurt' and feels "betrayed" by Prince Harry in the aftermath of the Netflix docuseries. The report further stated that Prince William is "remaining dignified" after Prince Harry and Meghan endeavoured to present their version of matters in the much-publicised series.

The first three episodes of the docuseries, which debuted on December 8, included behind-the-scenes glimpses into the royal couple's life, from their courtship, to Meghan's experience as a member of the royal family, the consequences of her and Prince Harry's departure, to the backlash she faced from the UK's press.

According to a reference cited in Us Weekly, Kate is incensed with Prince Harry following the premiere of his and Meghan's Netflix documentary. "Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close," the report said.

It also revealed Prince William's response to the Netflix programme, and reported that the Prince of Wales "isn't planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate". "He's remaining dignified and is getting on with the job," the report added, citing the source.

In their documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan discussed the manner in which the royal family perceived the UK press' treatment of Meghan as a "rite of passage". "What people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything she was being put through, they had been put through as well, so it was almost like a rite of passage," Harry expressed in an episode.

"And some of the family were like, 'Well, my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?' And I said, 'The difference here is the race element.'"

Meghan in one of the episodes mentioned being astonished at the strict etiquette of the royal family in private. She remembered being in tattered jeans and without shoes when she first encountered Prince William and Kate.

Meghan noted that her instinct to hug people was "really jarring for a lot of Brits". "I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," Meghan said.