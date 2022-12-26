‘Kat Looks Pregnant’: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas Celebration Pics Leaves Fans Speculating

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their second Christmas together after marriage on Sunday. Taking to their social media account, the couple shared loved up pictures from their family celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina Kaif posted pictures from her family Christmas celebrations. In the pictures, the actor posed along with husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, sister Isabella Kaif, and her father and mother in law. The caption of her post read, “Merry Christmas”. Take a look:

While the picture received millions of likes, several social media users took to the comments section of Katrina Kaif’s post, speculating whether the actor is pregnant. One user wrote, “Kat looks pregnant.” Another wrote, “I think she is pregnant”. “She’s preggers,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front Katrina Kaif released the first poster from her upcoming film, ‘Merry Christmas’ recently. Taking to her social media account, Katrina wrote, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :) See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas.” Take a look at the poster here:

The film will be released in theatres in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil. ‘Merry Christmas’ has been helmed by Sriram Raghavan and will mark the first big screen outing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati together.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’. The actor will be seen reuniting with Salman Khan for the high-octane action film’s third franchise. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and will be released on Diwali 2023.

Vicky Kaushal on the other hand recently starred in the direct-to-digital release, ‘Govind Naam Mera’. The film also starred Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’. The film will be released in December 2023 and also features Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra.