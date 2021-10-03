New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fans were have been praising Karan Johar's recently released film Shershaah from all over the globe, but seems like it is going to land into a legal trouble. Yes, a Kashmiri journalist named Faraaz Ashraf has alleged to sue the makers of the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer which was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

In a series of tweets, he has mentioned that the number plate of a militants' car used in a scene actually reflects the digits of his vehicle. This has made it difficult for him to step out in his car considering the security reasons. The journalist has also stated that there was no official permission sought by the team of the film before using his number plate. And therefore, as a result, he has decided to sue Dharma Productions for the same.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "I now decided to fight against the @DharmaMovies @DharmaTwoPointO to stop the broadcast of movie in entire country. As they have copied my car regd no. and used in the movie. I am filing a case against the production house."

In another tweet he wrote, “It is a threat to me and my family. I cannot travel in the car as feel safety concerns now due to the move. I have not given any permission to any production house to use the regd no. of my car. I now decided to fight against the @DharmaMovies @DharmaTwoPointO to stop the broadcast of movie in entire country. As they have copied my car regd no. and used in the movie. I am filing a case against the production house."

Take a look at the tweets by Faraaz Ashraf here:

I now decided to fight against the @DharmaMovies @DharmaTwoPointO to stop the broadcast of movie in entire country. As they have copied my car regd no. and used in the movie. I am filing a case against the production house.@MehboobaMufti @sameeryasir @pzfahad — Faraz Ashraf (@faraazashraf_) September 27, 2021

It is a threat to me and my family. I cannot travel in the car as feel safety concerns now due to the move. I have not given any permission to any production house to use the regd no. of my car.@SAAQQIIB @RuhullahMehdi @tanvirsadiq pic.twitter.com/ydS1AZD6kg — Faraz Ashraf (@faraazashraf_) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, for the unversed, 'Shershaah' was directed by Vishnuvardhan and has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. The film is based on Kargil Martyr Captain Vikram Batra PVC.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal