Kashmera Shah Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Girlfriends; Pens Special Note For Krushna

Kashmera Shah celebrated her 50th birthday with her girl gang in Thailand, photos, and videos of which she shared on her Instagram handle. The 50-year-old was accompanied by Television actress Tannaz Irani and her other friends on the vacation.

Kashmera donned a neon green swimsuit, as evident from the pictures she shared on her social media space. While Shah sported a neon bikini, her friends opted for colourful and floral ones. Other pics she dropped on her IG Stories had Kashmera, Tannaz, and all her friends standing in a line as they pose for a picture.

She also shared a picture of herself on a yacht to mark her 50th birthday. Kashmera wrote, "I think I look better now than I did in my 20s. Thank you, god. Love to all #kashmerashah #kashmirashah #orange #privateyatch #birthday #birthdaygirl #birthdaywishes #phuket #thailand #birthdayvibes #sexywomen #bollywood #bollywoodactress." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

She even dedicated a post to her dotting husband-comedian Krushna Abhishek and praised him for making her 50th special. Kashmera wrote, "You gave me a birthday of a lifetime. It would be silly to say that I just love you because you know that you are my entire universe so from the bottom of my heart I am crazy about you @krushna30 and by the way, the heart in the video is for you. So here is rocking my 50s with the best gal gang."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Born in Mumbai, Kashmera Shah is an Indian actress who appeared in many Hindi as well as Marathi films. He also appeared in shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss. The 50-year-old is married to a famous comedian and actor, Krushna Abhishek.