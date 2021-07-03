Famous TV actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by Kurar Police in Malad East for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Famous TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was arrested by Kurar Police in Malad East on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman, has been granted bail by Borivali Court. The actor was taken into custody from his house under the relevant sections of molestation.

Borivali Court grants bail to TV actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

As per a report in Mid-Day, Senior Inspector Prakash Vele at Kurar Police Station was quoted saying, "The woman approached us and alleged that Pracheen Chauhan touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state.”

According to reports, the actor has been booked under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to women), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Pracheen's news has left the TV industry in shock, however, they are waiting for further details regarding his arrest.

42-year-old Pracheen Chauhan made his debut with Kutumb in 2001, however, rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Subroto Basu. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor and went on to feature in several famous and long-running shows, including Hatim, Maat Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Currently, he is featuring in Shaadi Mubarak as Vishal Agarwal and essaying the role of Abhimanyu in YouTube Channel Shitty Ideas Trending's (SIT) web series Pyar Ka Punch.

This news has come after Naagin fame Pearl V Puri's arrest under the charges of a sexual offence, however, after spending 14-days in jail, on June 15, the actor was granted bail. On coming out, he thanked his industry friends and fans for supporting him throughout his legal battle.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv