Karwa Chauth 2022: From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon To Maheep Kapoor, Bollywood All Ready For The Festival | See Pics

FROM Bollywood actresses to Bollywood wives, everyone is looking stunning in their Karwa Chauth look. While the festival is being observed on October 13, this year, the glamour of actresses is what sets the internet on fire.

Actress Shilpa Shetty on Thursday joined Raveena Tandon and other friends to celebrate the auspicious festival. Raveena took to Instagram and gave us a sneak peek of their festive mood.

The actress shared pictures and videos of the celebration and captioned, "Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies , but festive season is when you let go..Live and let Live, love , life, laugh, celebrate everyday … that’s what we all are about ..thank you @bindiyadutta6 , @nidhiduttaofficial , and my baby @siddhid11 for always being such amazing hosts."

Raveena is wearing a yellow saree with embroidered border. Along with that, she is also wearing a necklace and heavy earrings which is going just perfectly with her dress.

Shilpa Shetty on the other hand can be seen in a red saree and red bangles. She shared her pictures and wrote, “Dekho, chand aaya!”… aisa kehne ke liye I’m all set!"

The celebration of Karwa Chauth is hosted every year at Sunita Kapoor's house in Mumbai and this year too, she hosted the festival.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor is also celebrating the day with her friends and was spotted at Anil Kapoor's home along with Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari. Maheep has always been celebrating the festival with sister-in-law Sunita Kapoor.

The newly married actresses, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy are also celebrating their first Karva Chauth, this year.

Mouni also got mehndi on her hands and shared some pictures from her Instagram handle and captioned, "Firsts are always special… Happy Karwa Chauth beauties." The mehendi also has God Shiva and Goddess Parvati designs.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor also wished her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, a happy Karva Chauth. "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth ❤️❤️ @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans," she wrote.