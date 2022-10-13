Karwa Chauth 2022: 5 Bollywood Films That Celebrate The Hindu Festival In All Its Glory

The auspicious Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated across the country on October 13, 2022. On this day, married women observe a fast for the good health and well-being of their husbands and pray to god. Predominantly celebrated in Northern India, the festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi.

When it comes to Bollywood, the Hindi film industry is known to make festivals look like a celebration. Be it Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, several A-listers have starred in superhit scenes and songs celebrating the true essence of the festival.

On Karwa Chauth 2022, take a look at 5 Bollywood films that showcase the auspicious Hindu festival:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

With Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan dancing to the beats of ‘Bole Chudiyan’, no celebration can get bigger and better than this. The song sequence in Karan Johar’s 2001-film also starred Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan as one happy family celebrating the auspicious Hindu festival.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Who can forget the iconic scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in their iconic film, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. While Kajol’s Simran hids the fact that she is observing the fast for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj, how she cleverly manages to get him to break her fast is what makes this scene exciting.

Biwi No.1

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen starred in David Dhawan’s ‘Biwi No.1’. The Karwa Chauth scene was the highlight of the film as it is this festival when Karisma’s character gets to know about her husband’s extra-marital affair.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun

The classic romantic film starring Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan featured the song ‘Maye Ni Maye’, where the entire family sits at one place while they celebrate the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Salman and Madhuri’s playful chemistry adds fireworks to the scene.

Baghban

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini-starred in this emotional drama film where the parents are seperated at an elderly age by their children. The emotional scene where the duo celebrate Karwa Chauth away from each other is sure to make tears roll down your cheeks.