New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like every year, this year too Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a grand Karwa Chauth bash inviting their close friends and family. Where famous faces like Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon everyone graces their presence to celebrate the auspicious festival.

However, this year Shilpa is vacationing with her family while Raveena wasn't yet spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence. The celebs who appeared at the actor's Bungalow were late Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Rima Jain, actress Padmini Kolhapure, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and more.

These celebs were spotted in reds and pinks which are considered the colour of 'suhaag'. They all were seen clad in ethnic outfits and traditional jewellery as they were spotted entering Kapoor's home.

Mira Kapoor was snapped in dust red palazzo set meanwhile Rima Jain and her daughter-in-law, Anissa Malhotra were seen wearing red outfits. Some of their pictures found their way to the internet. Take a look:

Aren't they looking beautiful?

Well, apart from these ladies, Sonali Bendre too is celebrating the festival. Earlier in the day she took to her official social media handle to post about the same. She captioned her Karwa Chauth 2021 post saying,

“I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them... to me they are a bridge between the past, present and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival… to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It’s a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands & the bond between our family and friends."

What are your thoughts on their beautiful outfits? Do let us know.

