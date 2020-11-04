Karwa Chauth 2020: After worshipping and fasting throughout the day, women see the moon along with their husbands and drink water only after offering it.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm and this time, the festival is taking place today on November 4. This festival holds a very special place in the lives of Indian married woman. On this day, the women fasts for the whole day and they open their fast after seeing the moon at night. This festival has its own glam sham in Bollywood industry and there are several actresses who celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. One such actress is Sridevi, for whom this festival meant a lot and she even made a demand to pilot as she was travelling on the day of Karwa Chauth, that made the pilot puzzled.

Apart from being a talented actor, Sridevi was a very organized and simple woman. The director of Karma film, Subhash Gahi said in an interview that she was not only a good mother but also a good host. As she used to keep dinners at her home and invite the guests and she used to play the part of the host at her very best and everyone used to love that.

It is said that there was a time when Sridevi opened her fast in an aeroplane as she was travelling from Mexico-Los Angeles and she had a night flight. Sridevi was all set to open her fast with a glass of water but she couldn't see the moon on her flight and thus, she demanded the pilot to move the plane in the direction where she could be able to see the moon and she could open the fast.

In the evening of Karwa Chauth, what women await the most is the moon. The celebration of Karwa Chauth is incomplete without seeing the moon. After worshipping and fasting throughout the day, women see the moon along with their husbands and drink water only after offering it.

The English Vinglish actor passed away in 2018. She died after accidentally drowning at a hotel bathtub in Dubai.

