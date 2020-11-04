Tahira and Ayushmann got married in 2011 and they are parents to two children.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tahira Kashyap is giving a glimpse to the fans of her 'Karwa chauth celebration in times of corona'. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira celebrate this festival in a unique and adorable way and this time, Tahira is seen making Mehendi design on her hand but the netizens are asking if her Mehendi design is coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira posted photo along with a caption that reads, "Last Karwa Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self-art) until someone pointed out - 'Why would you make coronavirus?!' Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. Wishing you all a very happy corona fee Karwa Chauth."

Last year, Ayushmann Khurrana kept the fast for her as she still recuperating last year and was under medication. She posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, "Embarrassing you further, Ayushmann. Our Karwa Chauth moment! While I am in Dubai for an event, my certainly better half keeps a fast for me on his set! (PS - I am still popping some pills so couldn't fast). But how adorable are you Mr A! Love you so much."

Ayushamnn also shared a post in which he shared his Mehendi design and wrote, "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life."

Tahira and Ayushmann got married in 2011 and they are parents to two children- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

