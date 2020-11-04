Kajal also shared a story on her Instagram, in the photo, five hands can be seen with Mehendi applied to them, see photo.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The newlywed couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are all set for their first Karwa Chauth. They tied knots at a plush hotel in Mumbai on October 20. Recently, the couple shared the photos from their first celebration and the pictures are doing rounds on social media.

In the photos, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen in red saree and she is carrying the matching mask with it. Sharing the picture, Kajal wrote, "Happy 1st #Karvachauth @kithclug" atop it. In another, photo, Guatam Kicthu is getting mehandi applied on his hands. Kajal's sister Nisha is also part fo the celebration as she is the one who is applying henna on Gautam's hands.

Kajal also shared a story on her Instagram, in the photo, five hands can be seen with Mehendi applied to them, she captioned the photo that reads, "Karva Chauth scenes! Guess who is who."

Kajal and Gautam are also preparing a move into their new house in Mumbai. Before moving in the new house, the couple were getting the grihpravesh puja done. Gautama also shared a few photos from the puja. He shared the photos with the caption that reads, "Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home (sic)."

In the wedding, Kajal was carrying a beautiful breezy traditional outfit by designer, Anita Dongre, the happy bride-to-be had flaunted her mehendi clad hands and had smiled her heart out for the camera. Kajal had completed her mehendi look with statement earrings and braided hair.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma