New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a vibrant Karwa Chauth party on Wednesday evening. The party was attended by Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, Natashadalal and others. Apart from that, social media was filled with glamourous and elegant pictures of Bollywood stars who observed fast for the well being of their husbands or fiancees. From Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre to newly married Kajal Agarwal, Bollywood beauties added spark to the day and lit the internet with magnificent photos. Also, TV actress including Kamiya Punjabi, Smriti Khanna and others shared some breathtaking pictures from Karwa Chauth night. Have a look at these remarkable pictures.

Sharing a picture and video on her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie..Happy Karva Chauth!"

Raveena Tandon shared an adorable picture in a red coloured traditional dress. Along with a picture, she wrote, "I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . It’s all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything."

Sonali Bendre shared an adorable picture with her husband and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating ??

I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life."

Kajol shared an interesting post with her fans. She wrote five amazing captions and posed in five different postures to justify them. Along with five pictures, she wrote, "Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below )

1. Waiting for the moon with love n patience

2. Slowly losing it

3. Serial killer is happening

4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh....

5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!"

Posted By: Srishti Goel