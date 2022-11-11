Kartik Aaryan To Star In Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar Out Of The Comedy Franchise

KARTIK Aaryan is again in the limelight bagging up the most awaited comedy franchise of the decade ‘Hera Pheri 3’, replacing Akshay Kumar. The ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ actor is on the roll as this is the second time Kartik Aaryan will star in an Akshay Kumar-led film. Kartik Aaryan was earlier cast in Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, replacing ‘Khiladi Kumar’, which went on to become one the highest-grossing films of 2022.

Hera Pheri 3 has been in the news for a while as with the announcement of its return to the big screen, fans were keenly keeping an eye on the cast of the film. Earlier the producers of the film released statements regarding keeping the cast of the original film, however, no official confirmation was given.

Recently, on Friday actor Paresh Rawal playing the character of ‘Babu Rao’ in the previous sequels confirmed that Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in Hera Pheri 3 via replying to a fan tweet on his Twitter account.

Although there is no confirmation regarding Paresh Rawal’s presence in the film, fans are highly anticipating the return of the actor as ‘Babu Rao’. Hera Pheri 3 will be the first-hand sequel to ‘Phir-Hera-Pheri’ released in 2005 and will be the third installment of the much-awaited classic comedy. The first part of the film was released in 2000 and titled, ‘Hera Pheri.’

Earlier this week, reports were in the air that producer Firoz Nadiadwala was making rounds around Akshay Kumar regarding the script of the film. However, The actor was not satisfied with the clarity of the script and was highly indecisive, after which Kartik Aaryan was finalized.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan was seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ opposite Kiara Advani and soon will be next seen in his upcoming OTT release ‘Freddy’, which is all set to release on December 2 on Disney+Hotstar. Next, the actor will be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kriti Sanon, followed by ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ directed by Sameer Vidwans alongside Kiara Advani. He is also finalized for the Musical-Romantic franchise Aashiqui 3 directed by Anurag Basu.