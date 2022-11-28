Kartik Aryan Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Freddy Co-star Alaya F, See Post Here

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan penned a sweet birthday message for his Freddy costar Alaya Furniturewalla on her 25th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Love Aaj Kal star said, "Freddy ki taraf se happy birthday to the fireball of energy and the extremely talented Alaya Furniturewala," with a bunch of heart emoticons.

See the post below:

In the image shared by Kartik, which appears to have been clicked during Freddy's wrap-up party, the co-stars are seen twinning in identical white T-shirts.

On Monday, Alaya shared a video from her birthday party with friends and family in attendance. She captioned the video as, "Twenty five. Thank you for the love."

Last year, after finishing the shoot for Freddy, she had shared some beautiful behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the film.

She wrote, "Ready, steady, Freddy. It's a wrap. The most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film."

Last week, the makers of the film had dropped a new teaser of the film in which Freddy is seen torturing Alaya's character, Kainaaz.

The new teaser opens with a brief look at the cute romance between the duo, who eventually get married. However, soon after their wedding, Kartik begins to reveal his true colours. The video ends with Kainaaz bound to Freddy's dental chair with him saying "Beautiful teeth. No cavities. Par extraction karna padega."

Sharing the teaser of the action thriller, the actor said, "Appointments open 2nd December. #BeReadyForFreddy #Freddy #MiniClip2."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is all set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.

Apart from Freddy, Alaya will also be seen as a journalist in Ekta Kapoor's U-Turn, which is the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller of the same name. The film featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

Kartik, on the other hand, has Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kiara Advani, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's next, in his kitty.