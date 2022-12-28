Kartik Aryan Backs Out Of 'Hera Pheri 3' Due To Creative Difference

Around a month ago, actor Akshay Kumar had officially announced that he won't be a part of the third installment of the popular comedy movie franchise, Hera Pheri. Following this, the rumour mill started churning out stories that Kartik Aaryan had been recruited to replace Kumar in the third movie.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that Aaryan has also been dropped from the project. The main cause for his removal has not been revealed yet, but speculation has it that he stepped away due to creative differences. This update has been shared by Peeping Moon, although the makers have not given any confirmation yet.

According to reports, Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala was the one who engaged Aaryan for the series. However, Aaryan backed out after signing the movie. It is said that his dominating attitude became difficult for the producers to manage. Allegedly, he had attempted to change the screenplay which was not welcomed by the producers.

Amid reports of him being removed, it is said that the producers have now contacted Akshay Kumar to be involved in the venture. Allegedly, conversations between Firoz and Kumar seem to be positive and if all goes as planned, the original Raju will be seen in the third installment again.

Earlier, at a press conference hosted by Hindustan Times, Akshay had revealed his disappointment about not being able to join the cast of Hera Pheri 3. He underlined his discontentment with the creative side of the upcoming project and thus chose to withdraw.

"I am very upset that I am not part of it but I am not happy with how things have shaped up the creative aspects. So I just backed out. I am grateful to my fans. I saw 'No Raju, No Hera Pheri' on trend Twitter. As much as hurt they are, I am hurt too. It is a sad thing," Akshay said before apologizing to fans for sharing the disappointing news.

Amidst reports of Kartik Aaryan's removal, it is still unclear who will play the lead in the highly anticipated movie.