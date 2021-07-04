Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha will go on floors by the end of the year, however, before that the director Sameer Vidhwans has announced a big development in the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Last month National Award-winning director Sameer Vidhwans announced his next film, 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be a musical love saga based in the city Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The film will go on floors by the end of the year, however, before that the director has announced a big development in the film. Sameer took to his social media handle and announced the change in the title of his film.

Yes, you read that right! The director has dropped the initial title Satyanarayan Ki Katha to avoid hurting the religious sentiments of people. He issued a statement late Saturday, which was also shared by actor Kartik Aaryan. The statement read, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sameer Vidhwans is known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama, Anandi Gopal.

Talking about the film, Kartik will be seen essaying the role of a resident from Gwalior, and most of the shooting will also be done in Madhya Pradesh. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik had said in a statement, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn't have asked for better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National Award-winning names."

Meanwhile, Kartik was in the news after he was removed from Karan Johar's Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshay. Also, he backed out of another film titled Freddie.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv