New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to be released on the OTT screen. The film which also stars Kiara Advani will be released on Netflix on June 19. The news has created a lot of excitement among Kartik's fans who were waiting for the film to hit the OTT platform. Meanwhile, the film already got an earth-shattering response at the box office.

Netflix on Friday, took to its official Instagram account and pinned a post, and informed its audience that the much-talked-about film will be released on the digital platform on June 19. With this fans can watch the film in the comfort of their house.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix India shared the exciting news and wrote, "We've been waiting for this release date, all day, all night long. BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 ARRIVES JUNE 19"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The movie is helmed by Anees Bazmee, and also stars Tabu Rajpal Yadav. The movie crossed Rs 175 crore mark and continued to soar at the box office during its fourth week on the big screen. At the end of the fourth week, they earned a massive total of Rs 176.14 Cr. Meanwhile, the movie minted ₹ 1.30 Cr on Monday, ₹1.29 Cr on Tuesday, and ₹1.26 Cr and ₹1.12 Cr on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. The film will be produced under the banner of the T-Series. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.

Kartik Aaryan starrer film is a sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first part of the film starred Vidya Balan in the leading role in which she played the role of Manjulika.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen