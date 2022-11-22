Kartik Aaryan's Special Birthday On Getting A Sweet Surprise From His Family Is All Things Love | Take A Look

Kartik Aaryan turned 32 on November 22. The actor, who had a blockbuster year thanks to his film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, has been soaring new heights ever since.

Taking to his social media account, Kartik Aaryan posted inside pictures from his birthday celebration. The actor received a special birthday surprise from his family and took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude.

“In every birth i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki,” wrote the ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ star via his Instagram account. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Several celebrities took to the comments section to wish the star on his special day. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Happy birthday KA!” while Ronit Roy wrote, “Happy Birthday. I love you Koki.”

“Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May sky be the limit,” wrote Rakul Preet Kaur in the comments section. “Happiesttt Birthday Buntooo. i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!” wrote Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Luka Chhupi’ co-star Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a power-packed lineup of films for the coming years. Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s romantic thriller film ‘Freddy’. The film will have a direct to digital release and will premiere on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. ‘Freddy’ arrives on OTT on December 2, 2022.

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his next romantic-comedy film titled ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. The film will star his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ co-star Kiara Adani and is being helmed by Sameer Vidhwans. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan announced that he will be featuring in Anuraj Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’. He will also be seen paired alongside his ‘Luka Chhupi’ co-star Kriti Sanon for director Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’. The film is the official Hindi remake of south sensation Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.