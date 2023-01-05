Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached With Pathaan In Theatres? Deets Inside

Kartik Aaryan has proved himself to be one of the most talented and versatile actors in 2022. He starred in two films this year with completely different concepts and was praised by the audience. His fans are excited to see him in a different role in Shehzada which will release on February 11, 2023. As per the latest update, Shehzada's trailer will be attached with Pathaan in theatres.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shehzada's trailer cut is ready and will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan'.

"Shehzada has been packaged as an event multi-genre entertainer. The theatrical trailer cut is ready, and it presents Kartik in an avatar like never before. He will be seen doing all those action scenes, mouthing some heroic dialogues and grove to chartbuster music. It has all the ingredients of a commercial blockbuster, and the trailer is on the way for a digital launch soon," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

"Kartik Aaryan is definitely the new prince in town and the position will be consolidated further with Shehzada. What better than attaching his trailer with the King, Shah Rukh Khan. At the price of one ticket, the audience will get to see the trailer of Prince of Bollywood and the film of King of Bollywood," the source further added.

Talking about Shehzada, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Meanwhile, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. The movie will release on January 25, 2023.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. The movie was a huge box office success and earned around Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide. Kartik was also seen in Freddy, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.