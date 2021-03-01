Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. In the picture, the actor was seen holding a capboard.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan barely leaves an opportunity to impress his fans with his social media updates. Recently, it happened again after the actor shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo of himself from the sets of his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. In the Instagram pic, he can be seen holding a clapboard while standing in a snowy background. Kartik captioned his photo saying, “Night Camera Action” with a couple of emoticons which explained that the actor was working in a night shift.

Isn't he looking oh-so-hawt? Well, at least this is what his fans think. Yes, as soon as the actor dropped the photo, netizens couldn't help but gush over his looks. People started flooding the post with tons of heart and fire emojis to shower their love on Kartik.

For the unversed, the actor is currently in Manali where he is shooting for his sequel of Akshay Kumar's hit horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.' The film is helmed by director Aneez Bazmee and also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Talking about Kartik's fan following, the actor has 20 million fans on social media and he keeps them updated with his posts. Not long ago the actor shared a video of his new look where he was seen in short hair after COVID lockdown. The actor captioned the clip saying, "Baal cut gaye...Lekin Snow vaala attitude nahi gaya...#WinterHasCome...#BackToTheOG"

Isn't he looking as cute as Jon Snow?

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' will be released on November 19, 2021. Announcing the release date of the film, the makers of the film has shared a post that read, "Anees Bazmee directed ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios coming to spook you on November 19, 2021."

What are your thoughts on the Kartik's latest Instagram update? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal