New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The audience has showered much love on Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the actor is very grateful to all his fans. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office and is now heading towards crossing the Rs 150 crore mark. Moreover, the movie turned out to be one of the biggest hits in Bollywood in 2022. Kartik Aaryan also thanked his fans for giving so much love to his film. But no one can forget the amazing performance by Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and it still gives chills to the audience. Now, Kartik has shared a fan-made video of both the version of Ami Je Tomar and said that he hopes he was able to live to Vidya Balan's performance.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "This has my heart !! Was terribly nervous to perform on the epic #AmijeTomar Hope I was able to live up @balanvidya Mam @chinnilaljayaprakash #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in Theatres !!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In the video, we can see both Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan dancing to the iconic Ami Je Tomar song. The song was recreated in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is sung by Arijit Singh. The video has already received 1 million views within 3 hours.

Kartik also shared some behind the scene footage from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He can be seen with Tabu and the other cast of the film. He wrote, "Kuch fav moments with my fav Tabu ji. Missing all the fun now sach mein #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. In Theatres".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav and the movie was releasd on May 20. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will star in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's remake Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon. He will be seen in a romantic thriller film Freddy.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav